Macedonia, Greece establish joint committee on historic, archaeological and educational matters
- Monday, September 10, 2018 1:34 PM
Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia and Greece have established a Joint Interdisciplinary Committee of Experts (JICE) on historic, archaeological and educational matters between the two countries.
Macedonia has seven members in the committee, chaired by ambassador Viktor Gaber, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
JICE is established pursuant to Article 8, Paragraph 5 of the Final Agreement between Macedonia and Greece signed on 17 June 2018 (Prespa Agreement). ik/13:31
