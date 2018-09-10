Alliance for Albanians 'for' EU and NATO at coming referendum
- Monday, September 10, 2018 1:59 PM
Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - Our position for the September 30 referendum is 'for' NATO and EU membership, said Alliance for Albanians leader Zijadin Sela on Monday.
Sela urged party members to vote at the referendum that decides on the society's perspectives and future.
"Albanians will not allow the creation of a wall that divides them on the Balkans, similar to the one during communism times," said Sela.
He urged citizens to vote at the referendum and support it.
"The price of Macedonia's NATO accession should not be corruption, but transparency, sincerity and bright future. There is an alternative for everything except for NATO and EU," said the AA leader.
He said citizens' debates would take place in the coming period, where citizens can voice their opinions and but also get clarifications about the benefits.
The campaign's slogan is 'For NATO and EU' and debates will be held in Gostivar, Kicevo, Kumanovo, Bitola, Debar, Skopje, Struga and Tetovo. ik/13:57
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:37 PM | FM Dimitrov: No other alternative for Macedonia's future other than in Europe (video)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov during his visit to Shtip on Monday said that up to 80 p...
- 5:25 PM | U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson visits Prishtina and Belgrade
United States Senator Ron Johnson said the U. S. supports "all efforts for peace and stability in th...
- 4:52 PM | Discoverer: Visit Ohrid instead of Dubrovnik
The Discoverer travel website published a recent article titled ''Five Destinations Limiting Tourist...
- 4:21 PM | UN: Major Idlib raid could spark worst catastrophe of 21st century
The UN's new humanitarian chief warned on Monday that a large-scale military operation against the r...
- 3:56 PM | Action Plan for public administration reform to be put into practice in 2019
The Council for Public Administration Reforms on Monday held its third meeting to coordinate state i...