Alliance for Albanians 'for' EU and NATO at coming referendum

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - Our position for the September 30 referendum is 'for' NATO and EU membership, said Alliance for Albanians leader Zijadin Sela on Monday.

Sela urged party members to vote at the referendum that decides on the society's perspectives and future.

"Albanians will not allow the creation of a wall that divides them on the Balkans, similar to the one during communism times," said Sela.

He urged citizens to vote at the referendum and support it.

"The price of Macedonia's NATO accession should not be corruption, but transparency, sincerity and bright future. There is an alternative for everything except for NATO and EU," said the AA leader.

He said citizens' debates would take place in the coming period, where citizens can voice their opinions and but also get clarifications about the benefits.

The campaign's slogan is 'For NATO and EU' and debates will be held in Gostivar, Kicevo, Kumanovo, Bitola, Debar, Skopje, Struga and Tetovo. ik/13:57

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.