Zaev-Petersen: Referendum is citizens' duty, opportunity to express stance

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Monday with Jan Petersen, head of the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission for the September 30 referendum in Macedonia, discussing the importance of democratic administering of the process and the need for responsibility by all entities in the country.

"We are committed to implementing a regular, transparent and credible process," said PM Zaev.

He noted that the referendum campaign is educational and aimed at explaining the Prespa Agreement and the benefits of Euro-Atlantic integration, but also motivating them to come out and vote.

"The referendum is an opportunity for citizens to express their stance but also a duty of every person having the right to vote, because it relates to the country's future," stressed Zaev.

He added that a large majority of Macedonian citizens have favored EU and NATO integration since the country's independence, expressing belief this will be reflected at the referendum.

The PM also expects the opposition to get involved in the referendum campaign.

Interlocutors agreed over the importance of the OSCE/ODIHR report for the coming referendum, taking into consideration that Macedonia expects the start of EU accession talks. ik/14:19

