Citizens' campaign 'Step Forward! The Choice is Yours! in light of referendum

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) - Dozen of civil society organizations launched Monday campaign "Step Forward! The Choice is Yours!" aimed at bringing the European Union and its policies closer to citizens through series of public and media activities over the next three weeks.

"Civil society organizations that are part of this initiative believe this is the crucial time for the country and it is very very important for the civil society to get involved and be active during the process, providing as much information as possible over the meaning of Macedonia's EU and NATO accession. We also need to bring the Macedonia-Greece agreement closer to citizens," said Fani Karanfilova Panovska, executive director of Foundation Open Society Macedonia.

Eurothink-Center for European Strategies executive director Ljupco Petkovski said the campaign would encompass multiple aspects of the EU accession process that affect the citizens' lives, such as quality of drugs, quality of products, waste treatment, water quality etc.

The NGOs within the campaign have carried out comprehensive analyses in a number of areas, which can be found at www.zacekorinapred.mk.

The campaign will also include two editions of newspaper "EUreka", available free of charge across the country. The first issue was released today, while the second will come out on September 22. ik/14:38

###

