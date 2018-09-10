Action Plan for public administration reform to be put into practice in 2019

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) – The Council for Public Administration Reforms on Monday held its third meeting to coordinate state institutions regarding the upcoming major reforms in this sector.

The meeting's agenda addressed the 2019 budget as related to the Strategy for Public Administration Reforms' Action Plan, as well as a proposed introduction of a new management department system.

Other proposals were also discussed, such as monitoring of promotions, demotions, hirings, and dismissals as a tool to help with removing partisan politics from public administration.

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski, the Government's press release reads, highlighted the need to speed up the horizontal functional analysis of the state institutions so their reorganization could begin next year.



Minister of Finance Dragan Tevdovski confirmed this reform was overdue and pledged to contribute towards restoring financial order within all public administration institutions.

Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu noted that all reforms implemented at the central level should also be implemented at the local level. mr/15:56

###

