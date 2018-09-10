Discoverer: Visit Ohrid instead of Dubrovnik

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) – The Discoverer travel website published a recent article titled ''Five Destinations Limiting Tourists - and Where to Go Instead,' recommending that tourists visit Ohrid instead of Dubrovnik.

"A visit to Dubrovnik's historic old town," says Discoverer's travel writer Julia Hammond, "is a highlight of any Croatian vacation, but the crowds that pack its narrow streets and passageways don't make for a quality visitor experience.

"This overcrowding is exacerbated by cruise ships, which disgorge their passengers in great numbers, swelling the population for a few hours before boarding again.

"Add to that the increased awareness of the city from its starring role in the ridiculously popular Game of Thrones, and you've got yourself a problem of epic proportions."

Hammond adds that the Croatian authorities have been forced to act, capping the number of people who can walk the crumbling ramparts to a safe 4,000 a day quota.

Instead of Dubrovnik, she suggests that travelers visit Ohrid, Macedonia.

"Instead of trying to be one of the lucky ones who gets a ticket to Dubrovnik's sites, try the delightful town of Ohrid in nearby Macedonia," Hammond writes.

"It has charm in spades, from its lakeshore eateries to the ancient churches and monasteries that seem to litter every street corner.

"Set on the oldest lake in Europe, the city has a rich history that will delight you - especially when enjoyed without jostling crowds." mr/16:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.