FM Dimitrov: No other alternative for Macedonia's future other than in Europe (video)

Shtip, 10 September 2018 (MIA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov during his visit to Shtip on Monday said that up to 80 percent of the population, regardless of their political beliefs, see the future of Macedonia as a member of NATO and the EU.

Recalling the 1991 referendum, FM Dimitrov said, "If that referendum meant anything, it meant a pledge for Macedonia to be an independent, sovereign, autonomous and successful country, and on Sept. 30 we have a chance to lay the last brick of our statehood.

"This isn't a battle between political parties. We're neither electing mayors nor MPs or a new Government on Sept. 30.

"The battle is for the country's future, for the future of all citizens, for our children, for the next generation, for more jobs, for better salaries, for an orderly society.

"We saw what it means to give politicians less wiggle room to act inappropriately. We saw how mistakes multiply without a European perspective."

Pointing out the taped conversations that leaked in 2015, FM Dimitrov said this was one of the reasons for Macedonia to continue on its course towards NATO and the EU.

He also noted that the compromise with Greece was not at all easy.

"But, as a country," Dimitrov said, "we've kept what's most important for us: the Macedonian identity, the Macedonian ethnicity and language, while at the same time opening doors leading us forward."

He stressed there was no other alternative for Macedonia's future other than in Europe.

"There's no alternative future for Macedonia other than a European future. NATO membership means security and investments.

"It has brought security, predictability, and foreign investments to all countries in the region – Montenegro, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania – and in Montenegro alone, investments doubled, going from EUR 95 to EUR 216 million, in a single year.

"This is what we want to achieve, and this is what the decision is all about. The decision that all of us need to make."

According to Dimitrov, Macedonia has become a regional success story, positively influencing neighboring countries while also gaining support from Europe and the United States.

"When we take matters into our own hands, when we focus on solving our problems, we become partners. Help yourself first so that others can help you, too," he said.

FM Dimitrov met with Shtip Mayor Blagoj Bochvarski on Monday and discussed future EU-financed projects, such as the new water treatment facility.

He is addressing the citizens of Avtokomanda, Skopje, later this evening as part of the "Come Out and Vote FOR a European Macedonia" referendum campaign. mr/18:37

