Between Sept. 17 and 21, Cinematheque to screen films on tumultous 1968

Skopje, 10 September 2018 (MIA) – The Cinematheque of Macedonia will screen five films depicting tumultuous events from 1968 as part of its themed movie selection titled Films on '68: Half a Century after the Sexual Revolution. The screenings begin on Sept. 17 and end on Sept. 21.

Films on '68 will start with Case for a Rookie Hangman (1970), a Czech feature film directed by Pavel Juráček. The movie, a surrealist/absurdist satire, is based on parts of Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels and influenced by the works of Franz Kafka and Lewis Carroll.

Over the following three days, also presented will be Bulgarian director Anna Petkova's documentary Aggression (2015), Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci's The Dreamers (2003), as well as a selection of 1968 newsreels by Filmske Novosti, an SFR Yugoslavian documentary production.

Cinemateque's film selection on the year of riots will wrap up with Utopia 1968 – the Year of Amber Hope (2018), a Macedonian documentary by Nikola T. Kalajdziski and Aristid Filaktov.

The documentary is dedicated to Jan Palach, the Czech student who self-immolated in a political protest against the end of the Prague Spring resulting from the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia by the Warsaw Pact countries (the Soviet Union, Bulgaria, Poland, and Hungary).

Considered to be a year that changed history, 1968 saw the burgeoning anti-Vietnam war and civil rights movements in the United States, as well as numerous riots and revolutions in Europe, including Paris, Berlin, Prague, and Belgrade.

"An important part of many of these protests," Cinematheque's release reads, "was the sexual revolution and the fight for gender equality."

Film screenings begin at 8 pm at the Cinematheque. The movie selection was supported by the Czech Embassy to Macedonia, the Czech Center in Sofia, Bulgaria, and the Macedonian Radio Television. mr/21:18

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.