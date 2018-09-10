Zaev in Veles: Referendum decision should rise above all political partisanship

Veles, 10 September 2018 (MIA) – The decision to be made at the upcoming referendum should rise above all political partisanship, as it's about Macedonia's entry into the EU and NATO, said PM Zoran Zaev while addressing Veles citizens on Monday evening as part of the Come Out and Vote FOR a European Macedonia referendum campaign.

"Twenty-seven years of dragging our feet, of mucking around in the mud, was enough," Zaev said. "It's time to join Europe and NATO. It's time for a better life for all citizens in Macedonia."

He said that despite the compromise with Greece feeling like a "pain in the chest," it was the only way towards a better future.

"I made the compromise because it was the only way forward," Zaev said, adding that the name deal was publicly available for everyone to read.

Veles Mayor Ace Kocevski agreed the referendum was not a political issue to be monopolized by SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE.

He also said the name agreement "has us keep the word Macedonia in our name while safeguarding our identity and language." mr/21:56

