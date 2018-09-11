Johnson: Crucial to finalise Prespa Agreement

Athens, 11 September 2018 (MIA) - It is vitally important to take the Prespa Agreement signed by Greece and Macedonia to its full conclusion "so that you can move on", said US Senator Ron Johnson in an interview with Greek news agency ANA-MPA.

The head of a U.S Senate sub-committee on regional security in Europe, Senator Johnson urged voters to support the deal to change the country's name in the upcoming referendum on September 30, noting that this would allow the country to join NATO.

"I think [the Agreement] will absolutely help in the stability [of the region]. I realise it is a sensitive issue. People are proud of their heritage, of that name, on both sides. I think it's a very reasonable agreement. I think it has taken real political courage of the leaders on both sides," he said. ik/09:49

