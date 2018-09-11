Tsipras: Prespa Agreement can serve as model for others
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:59 AM
Strasbourg, 11 September 2018 (MIA) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras referred Monday in his address at the European Parliament to the diplomatic achievements of his government in the region, calling the Prespa Agreement "the highlight of our efforts".
"Together with Prime Minister Zaev we have managed to reach a mutually acceptable solution without the use of force but diplomacy and dialogue. This agreement can serve as a model for settlement of disputes in our region," Tsipras told MEPs. ik/09:58
