Police find ten migrants in Gevgelija

Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) - Police officers in Gevgelija found ten migrants during a check of a passenger vehicle with Tetovo plates late on Monday.

Eight of the migrants came from Pakistan, while two from Afghanistan.

The 35-year-old driver from village Studenicani fled the scene but was later detained.

The migrants have been transferred to the Bogorodica police station for further processing. ik/11:29

