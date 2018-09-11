Police find ten migrants in Gevgelija
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:31 AM
Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) - Police officers in Gevgelija found ten migrants during a check of a passenger vehicle with Tetovo plates late on Monday.
Eight of the migrants came from Pakistan, while two from Afghanistan.
The 35-year-old driver from village Studenicani fled the scene but was later detained.
The migrants have been transferred to the Bogorodica police station for further processing. ik/11:29
