Prespa deal affirms Macedonian identity, language, while opening doors to NATO, EU

Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Tuesday's scholarly debate at the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) gathered scholars and politicians alike to talk about the benefits of the Prespa name deal.

Held under the title "The Prespa Agreement: International Significance and Implications for the Euro-Atlantic Integration Processes of the Republic of Macedonia," the debate was opened by MANU president Taki Fiti.

"I'm aware the name issue is difficult and painful," Fiti said, acknowledging the differing opinions among MANU members. "But there's no alternative."

He noted the name deal safeguards the Macedonian identity, language, culture, and tradition.

Regarding the names of state institutions such as MANU, MRT, MNT, and MOB, Fiti said that MANU was currently consulting experts on this issue.

Other participants in the debate included Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov, Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, as well as Macedonia's first Parliament Speaker Stojan Andov.

"We have a crystal clear affirmation," PM Zaev said, "of the Macedonian identity and language: Macedonians, Macedonian. Both home and abroad.

"Greece has recognized our identity. Our language will be freely used anywhere: the UN, NATO, EU, at all official institutions and events."

"We believe we have a good, honorable agreement that affirms our identity and secures our future," Zaev added.

FM Dimitrov said that Macedonia needed to have good relations with EU member countries before it could become an EU and NATO member itself.

"This agreement," Dimitrov said, "is of historic significance because it's the first time we've made peace as two nations. It's a result of difficult negotiations."

He called on voters, including VMRO-DPMNE members, to overcome political partizanship and give Macedonia's future a chance.

Vice-premier Osmani said that Macedonia has finally found the formula for being a functional multiethnic and multireligious democracy. Despite being an ethnic Albanian, he said, during the negotiations, he passionately defended the Macedonian identity and language and also witnessed PM Zaev defending the Law on Languages.

On the other hand, Stojan Andov, Macedonia's first Parliament Speaker, pointed out there were still people trying to tarnish the reputation of NATO.

"There are university professors, PhDs, who are trying to stop people from voting or getting them to vote against the name deal," Andov said.

"But they offer nothing, no alternative to the deal, no plan for the country's future.

"This only results in creating a rift between the people, which is harmful, as it's based on politics of isolation from Western values."

Noting that President Gjorge Ivanov has advocated this kind of politics since 2009, Andov called on VMRO-DPMNE members not to take the bait and isolate Macedonia from the Western world. mr/14:04

