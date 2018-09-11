Macedonian, European local authorities discuss EU accession, fiscal decentralization

Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) - The Government is investing a lot in improving the operations of municipalities and the services they deliver. We are working on enhancement of living conditions and local economic development, said Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu at the 15. meeting of the Joint Consultative Committee Macedonia-European Committee of Regions on Tuesday.

Minister Fazliu highlighted the importance of the support for local authorities by EU member-states, saying local self-governments in Macedonia play a significant role in the process of Union integration, primarily through implementation of cross-border cooperation projects, for which the EU has allocated about EUR 100 million in the second programming period.

"The role of local authorities is also important through their direct participation in about 70 percent of the national legislation, which has been harmonized with the EU acquis," said Fazliu.

He added that the meeting is part of Macedonia's Euro-integration process.

"I believe citizens will express their democratic will at the September 30 referendum, confirming our EU and NATO perspective, through common values and policies in the field of local self-government," stressed Fazliu.

Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov, who is also chairman of the Association of Local Self-Government Unites (ZELS), said today's committee's session focuses on fiscal decentralization.

"We are already in the process of functional decentralization that has not been followed up by the fiscal decentralization. The assistance we have from out EU colleagues refers to this type of experiences, because we need to consider that next year the country will launch the accession talks," said Silegov.

He stressed preparations are ongoing for applications related to the IPA 3 (2021-2027).

"We have to improve the municipalities' performances in the section of tax collection, an aspect that local authorities have not managed to solve, as well as fighting corruption and increasing transparency in their work," underlined Silegov.

The Joint Consultative Committee was established in 2008, aimed at enhancing political dialogue and cooperation among local and regional authorities. It is comprised of 22 delegates, 11 from each contracting party, and the same number of deputies. Mayors and municipal councilors are Macedonia's representatives in the committee. The committee usually holds two sessions a year, in Skopje and Brussels. ik/13:20

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.