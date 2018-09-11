President Ivanov awards Medal of Merit to Jovan Pavlevski
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:55 PM
Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov awarded Tuesday a Medal of Merit for Macedonia to Jovan Pavlevski for his long-standing promotion of the Republic of Macedonia in France and the entire Francophone area.
Professor Pavlevski is presented with the medal for his outstanding commitment and activities in France, significantly contributing to the enhancement of bilateral friendly relations and Macedonia's affirmation abroad, the President's Office said in a press release.
"His merits lie not only in the field of publishing. He has promoted Macedonia's interest in France and the Francophone area for decades. Francophone authors, creators and opinion makers see in Pavlevski the kind of people Macedonia is producing. Professor Pavlevski has become the Macedonian voice in the economic and political sciences in the Francophone world," said President Ivanov in the address.
Born in Berovo village of Ratevo, Jovan Pavlevski emigrated to France in 1960, where he received a PhD at the Faculty of Law and Economics within the University of Paris. Over his academic career, he was a professor at the universities of Rouen, Casablanca and Sorbonne. ik/13:54

