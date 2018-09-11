Deputy FM Zernovski takes part at Bled Strategic Forum

Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zernovski takes part Tuesday at the 13. Bled Strategic Forum, holding a number of meetings at the event's sidelines.

Deputy FM Zernovski and Foreign Minister of Malta, Carmelo Abela, discussed the intensification of bilateral relations, with the latter giving his support to the upcoming referendum and wishing Macedonia's accession in EU and NATO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Zernovski also met with Thomas Ossowski, special representative of the German Federal Foreign Office for negotiations on the EU Multiannual Financial Framework, who expressed Germany's firm support to Macedonia's progress and the coming referendum, as well as the agreements with Greece and Bulgaria, which open the door to Macedonia's EU and NATO accession.

Zernovski took part in the working dinner hosted by Iztok Mirosic, State Secretary in the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Macedonia was encouraged by international partners for its efforts towards turning the country into a prosperous and fully functional, cohesive multiethnic state.

Deputy FM Zernovski and Sri Lanka State Minister of Foreign Affairs Wasantha Senanayake tackled the possibilities for closer trade cooperation and exchange between the two countries.

Zernovski is set to address panel titled Western Balkans: Lost Years or New Hope? later in the day, referring to the importance of the September 30 referendum in tracing the path of integration and prosperity of Macedonia, reads the press release. ik/14:34

###

