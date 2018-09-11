МИА Лого
Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 

Fifty migrants found hidden in Iveco transport vehicle near Smokvica

Tuesday, September 11, 2018  2:29 PM

Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Police officers discovered fifty migrants from Pakistan and Afganistan hiding in an Iveco transport vehicle with Skopje license plates driving on the Gevgelija-Skopje highway near Smokvica village on Monday. Four of the migrants were children.

According to the official police report, the driver stopped the vehicle 50 meters down the road from the police patrol and fled.

The migrants were taken to the Reception Transit Center in Gevgelija.

The police are taking measures to find the driver and solve the case. mr/14:29

