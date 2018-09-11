Slave Gjorgjo Dimoski wins inaugural Ante's Pen poetry award
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:30 PM
Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Slave Gjorgjo Dimoski is the winner of the inaugural Ante's Pen Award, which was established this year to honor Ante Popovski, one of Macedonia's most celebrated poets.
The winning manuscript, Dimoski's Milky Way, was chosen by a five-member panel of judges headed by novelist Venko Andonovski and including poets Kristina Nikolovska and Mitko Gogov, literary researcher Atina Cvetanoska, and Ante Popovski's son, journalist Zorz Popovski.
The judges described the poetry book as the most sophisticated of all 65 manuscripts entered in the contest. They said Dimoski's collection echoed current trends in European poetry while also giving a nod to Ante Popovski's work.
Joining the winning poet at the Ante's Pen awards ceremony will be authors Mihail Sviderski and Marina Mijakovska, whose manuscripts—Sviderski's Reading Time and Mijakovska's Stark Language—were the other two entries to make the final shortlist.
The Ante Popovski International Poetry Event is set to take place in Skopje and Lazaropole, Popovski's birthplace, at the end of September.
Ante Popovski (1931-2003) belongs to the so-called second generation of Macedonian poets and is considered one of the leading figures of contemporary Macedonian literature.
Slave Gjorgjo Dimoski (b. 1959, Velestovo) is a poet, children's writer, essayist, and translator. His Wordgames, a children's book containing around thirty tongue-twister poems, was released in 2017. mr/17:30
