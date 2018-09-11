Dutch FM Blok to visit Macedonia on Wednesday

Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok is arriving to Macedonia Wednesday for talks with Macedonia’s officials.

Stef is set to meet his counterpart Nikola Dimitrov to discuss the current political developments in Macedonia, preparations for the upcoming referendum and the pace of necessary reforms related to the EU, NATO membership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.

After the meeting, the Ministers are scheduled to hold a press conference. lk/15:44

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.