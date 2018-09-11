Dutch FM Blok to visit Macedonia on Wednesday
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:44 PM
Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok is arriving to Macedonia Wednesday for talks with Macedonia’s officials.
Stef is set to meet his counterpart Nikola Dimitrov to discuss the current political developments in Macedonia, preparations for the upcoming referendum and the pace of necessary reforms related to the EU, NATO membership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.
After the meeting, the Ministers are scheduled to hold a press conference. lk/15:44
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:56 PM | DM Sekerinska in Zletovo: Citizens to come out and bring Macedonia into Europe
The international community’s support of Macedonia denies the claims for the last 10, that the world...
- 9:20 PM | DPA campaigns in Terace village under slogan ‘Step forward FOR EU&NATO’
A vote in the referendum determines the country’s future, Menduh Tachi, leader of the Democratic Par...
- 8:46 PM | Hungary PM Viktor Orban defiant as EU debates action
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban has accused the EU of "insulting" his country, as its parliament began con...
- 7:47 PM | Kosovo President Thaci to visit Macedonia on Wednesday
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci is arriving to Skopje on Wednesday for a meeting with Macedonian Prime...
- 7:34 PM | US Ambassador Baily opens Youth/Community Center in Gostivar
US Ambassador Jess Baily opened Tuesday a Youth and Community Center in Gostivar.