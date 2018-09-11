Speaker Xhaferi: Upcoming referendum in Macedonia will be successful

Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi is certain that citizens of Macedonia will come en masse to vote in the referendum for their country to finally become a members of the European Union and NATO.

The citizens of Macedonia are aware that they should voice their opinion in the referendum and take responsibility for their own and the future of their families, Xhaferi told MIA on Tuesday

Few days ago Speaker Xhaferi announced the launch of MPs campaign for the September 30 referendum, which is part of the ‘Come out FOR European Macedonia’ coalition.

"The coordination body, in the capacity of authorized campaign carriers, will administer the campaign in a transparent and direct way, without discrimination, prejudice and respecting the will of every citizen. Our objective is to inform citizens about the big picture, the benefits of our NATO and EU membership, which does not only involve protected borders, common foreign policy and open roads, but more foreign investments, jobs, larger market, more opportunities for education and progress of young generations, but also comprehensive rule of law, reforms in the judiciary and all walks of life," Speaker Xhaferi told a press briefing last Friday.

He urged all campaign participants to behave properly so that citizens could take the right decision on September 30.

Seventy-one MPs from all political parties, except opposition VMRO-DPMNE, will take part in the Parliament campaign. VMRO-DPMNE has informed Xhaferi they would not participate and asked that the funds are reallocated for other purposes.

Speaking to MIA today, Xaferi said VMRO-DPMNE could join the campaign any time if the party decoded to do so.

So far, VMRO-DPMNE has not presented its stance on the 30 September referendum. lk/16:57

