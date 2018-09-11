Speaker Xhaferi: Upcoming referendum in Macedonia will be successful
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:58 PM
Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi is certain that citizens of Macedonia will come en masse to vote in the referendum for their country to finally become a members of the European Union and NATO.
The citizens of Macedonia are aware that they should voice their opinion in the referendum and take responsibility for their own and the future of their families, Xhaferi told MIA on Tuesday
Few days ago Speaker Xhaferi announced the launch of MPs campaign for the September 30 referendum, which is part of the ‘Come out FOR European Macedonia’ coalition.
"The coordination body, in the capacity of authorized campaign carriers, will administer the campaign in a transparent and direct way, without discrimination, prejudice and respecting the will of every citizen. Our objective is to inform citizens about the big picture, the benefits of our NATO and EU membership, which does not only involve protected borders, common foreign policy and open roads, but more foreign investments, jobs, larger market, more opportunities for education and progress of young generations, but also comprehensive rule of law, reforms in the judiciary and all walks of life," Speaker Xhaferi told a press briefing last Friday.
He urged all campaign participants to behave properly so that citizens could take the right decision on September 30.
Seventy-one MPs from all political parties, except opposition VMRO-DPMNE, will take part in the Parliament campaign. VMRO-DPMNE has informed Xhaferi they would not participate and asked that the funds are reallocated for other purposes.
Speaking to MIA today, Xaferi said VMRO-DPMNE could join the campaign any time if the party decoded to do so.
So far, VMRO-DPMNE has not presented its stance on the 30 September referendum. lk/16:57
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:56 PM | DM Sekerinska in Zletovo: Citizens to come out and bring Macedonia into Europe
The international community’s support of Macedonia denies the claims for the last 10, that the world...
- 9:20 PM | DPA campaigns in Terace village under slogan ‘Step forward FOR EU&NATO’
A vote in the referendum determines the country’s future, Menduh Tachi, leader of the Democratic Par...
- 8:46 PM | Hungary PM Viktor Orban defiant as EU debates action
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban has accused the EU of "insulting" his country, as its parliament began con...
- 7:47 PM | Kosovo President Thaci to visit Macedonia on Wednesday
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci is arriving to Skopje on Wednesday for a meeting with Macedonian Prime...
- 7:34 PM | US Ambassador Baily opens Youth/Community Center in Gostivar
US Ambassador Jess Baily opened Tuesday a Youth and Community Center in Gostivar.