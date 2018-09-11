MEP Kukan calls citizens of Macedonia to come out and vote in referendum

Brussels, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – All citizens of Macedonia should come out and voice their opinion for the future of their country, Eduard Kukan, member of the European People’s Party Group at the European Parliament, says in an interview with MIA.

Voicing support for Skopje-Athens name deal, Kukan says ‘what’s important for the EPP is for people to exercise their voting right, not to boycott the referendum.’

‘Please come out and vote,’ Kukan tells the citizens of Macedonia.

There is no room for doubt about the realization of the country’s NATO membership and the launch of EU accession negotiations in case of successful referendum, as confirmed by the statements of numerous high EU, NATO officials, Kukan says.

He doesn’t wish to even consider a possibility of unsuccessful plebiscite, saying that there is no plan ‘B’ for Macedonia.

The EPP leadership is making attempts to persuade its sister party in Macedonia – now opposition VMRO-DPMNE – to call on its members, supporters to vote in the referendum, Kukan says.

VMRO-DPMNE is going through hard period after being in power for 11 years, and it is not united on the referendum. The moment is not favorable for the party to make decisions on such important process and I believe its leaders will become aware of their responsibility, Kukan says.

‘We are making attempts to encourage the party members to come out and vote,’ Kukan says.

Referring to Greece, where an EPP sister party also stands against the name deal, Kukan says the Parliament would endorse the document considering the number of seats of the ruling SYRIZA. lk/18:05

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.