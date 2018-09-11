US Ambassador Baily opens Youth/Community Center in Gostivar
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:34 PM
Gostivar, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – US Ambassador Jess Baily opened Tuesday a Youth and Community Center in Gostivar.
‘This is a place where young people meet and talk face-to-face, not online. I believe it is an advantage that will help young people to better understand each other,’ Ambassador Baily said at the opening ceremony.
The Youth and Community Center is set to grant assistance for personal, professional development of young people. It will launch projects for supporting careers, entrepreneurship and organize various creative, cultural events under the financial assistance of the US Embassy in Macedonia.
Today Ambassador Baily had a meeting with Costivar Major Arben Taravari. lk/19:34
