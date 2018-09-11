Kosovo President Thaci to visit Macedonia on Wednesday
- Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:47 PM
Skopje, 11 September 2018 (MIA) - Kosovo President Hashim Thaci is arriving to Skopje on Wednesday for a meeting with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.
A meeting of Kosovo and Macedonian delegations is also scheduled for tomorrow, the government said in a press release on Tuesday.
After the talks, Thaci and Zaev will hold a press conference. lk/19:46
