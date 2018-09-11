DPA campaigns in Terace village under slogan ‘Step forward FOR EU&NATO’

Tetovo, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – A vote in the referendum determines the country’s future, Menduh Tachi, leader of the Democratic Party of Albanians (DPA) told a public debate in Terace village, dubbed ‘Step forward FOR EU&NATO’.

‘We are pro-west; pro EU and NATO-oriented. DPA quit the government coalition in 2008, as it failed to bring Macedonia into NATO. This year DPA has joined the government over the cabinet’s commitment to the country’s accession to NATO, Tachi said. lk/21:20

