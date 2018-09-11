DM Sekerinska in Zletovo: Citizens to come out and bring Macedonia into Europe

Zletovo, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – The international community’s support of Macedonia denies the claims for the last 10, that the world was against the country, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska told citizens of Zletovo late Tuesday.

‘The most powerful woman in Europe has visited Macedonia to tell us that Europe and Germany are opening the doors for Macedonia. Now it is up to us to decide. For one year only we have manage to transform Macedonia from an isolated country into one that is invited to join NATO and commence the EU accession talks,’ Sekerinska said.

Refereeing to the Skopje-Athens name deal, she once again notified that the document preserved the Macedonian language, which will become an official one within the EU.’

The EU membership means a financial assistance for the country in billions, while the NATO accession stands for safe borders, security and investments, she said.

Sekerinska called on citizens to make the final step and vote in the 30 September referendum for European Macedonia. lk/21:54

