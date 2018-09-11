PM Zaev: Opposition, ruling parties to join forces for Macedonia’s future

Delcevo, 11 September 2018 (MIA) – Now is the time for opposition and ruling parties to join forces as the future of next generations is at stake, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said late Tuesday to citizens of Delcevo.

‘As we were united in our decision in 1991 on Macedonia’s independence, we must now decide for the country to move forward and make all of us proud,’ Zaev said.

Europe and NATO, he went on, have opened their doors for Macedonia and this unique opportunity must be seized.

‘I know what citizens of Macedonia will decide on 30 September – bright future for everybody. I wish on 1 October to see you all proud and happy because you’ve ensured a future for our children, for our Macedonia,’ Zaev said. lk/22:09

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.