Huremovic (FENA): MIA – best advocate of Macedonia’s precious tradition, culture
- Wednesday, September 12, 2018 12:12 PM
Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) - In an interview in honor of MIA’s 20th birthday, Elmir Huremovic, Director of the Bosnian News Agency (FENA), says the Macedonian information Agency is a significant source of credible information in the region.
How do you assess FENA’s cooperation with MIA so far?
FENA has been nourishing an excellent cooperation with MIA for many years, considering it a sister agency. The cooperation between our agencies set an example of swift exchange of information, vital for the general public in both countries. It’s my pleasure to say that our cooperation has never been marred by any problem or unpleasant experience.
Your opinion about MIA’s role in the region?
As other new agencies in the Balkan countries, MIA is also a significant, vital source of credible, accurate information. Considering the state of affairs on the media scene in the region and spreading of fake news by social media and portals, the significance of MIA and other respectable agencies will certainly increase.
Your message for MIA’s jubilee?
We wish to MIA management and staff for the agency in the next 20 years to remain a credible source of information about the developments in Macedonia, as well as the best advocate of the precious tradition, culture and tourist destinations of this beautiful country, which many in Bosnia/Herzegovina consider as a ‘neighbor’, although geographically it is not the case. You are to face new technological, professional challenges and I believe that, as thus far, you will be able to successfully deal with them.
Gabriela Tocko
Tr. by Liljana Kjurcievska
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 3:26 PM | EU parliament votes to stop Hungary's 'threat' to democracy
The European Parliament on Wednesday launched an action that could unleash unprecedented political s...
- 2:27 PM | Hashim Thaci: Vote “yes” on referendum is beneficial for entire region
The agreement reached with Greece over the name is the most righteous decision, because the future o...
- 2:26 PM | Skopje to apply for 2028 European Capital of Culture
Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov told a news conference Wednesday that Macedonia's capital will apply for ...
- 2:14 PM | New law on selection of managers in public administration
Managers in public administration will be elected in transparent procedures while using clear standa...
- 1:57 PM | Macedonia faced with hybrid threats: conference
Security threats that countries are faced with are no longer conventional but hybrid. The best way t...