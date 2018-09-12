МИА Лого
Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 

Zaev: Mickoski duel after he rejects referendum boycott

Wednesday, September 12, 2018  12:40 PM

Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) - I am prepared to accept a duel with Mr.Mickoski when he clearly rejects the referendum boycott. These positions put Macedonia's future in delusion, Prime Minister Zaev said on Wednesday.

PM Zaev was quizzed about the invitation by VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski for a TV duel and the opposition's party stance to let citizens act according to their own belief at the coming referendum.

"Macedonia's future deserves discussions on this issue and therefore boycotting the country's future is not a ground for any talks," Zaev told reporters during a joint press conference with Kosovo President Hashim Thaci. ik/12:39

