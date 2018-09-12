New law on selection of managers in public administration

Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) - Managers in public administration will be elected in transparent procedures while using clear standards and criteria stipulated in the new Law on Senior Managerial Service, which is being drafted.

The law will refer to senior managerial positions - directors and secretaries, but not to senior political posts such as ministers or deputy-ministers, as well as independent authorities like the Ombudsman or certain committees.

A committee will select candidates following a public ad open for all citizens having university education.

Managers will be evaluated a year after their appointment and in every two years.

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski said the law was one step to a professional and partisan-free public administration.

"Macedonia is the first country in the region to launch this reform, establishing clear criteria for the selection of professional managers," said Mancevski.

Public debates and consultations are to take place in the coming period, including the civil society and the opposition, regarding the law's development. ik/14:12

