Crvenkovski: On Sept. 30, I'll come out and vote FOR

Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) – In his press release Wednesday, former President Branko Crvenkovski said he will vote for at the referendum on Sept. 30.

"Not because the Prespa deal is a great victory and success," Crvenkovski writes, "but because it's a necessity in this situation.

"I will vote FOR, not because I think its implementation will have no negative consequences, but because the negative consequences if it were to fail would be far more considerable."

Commenting on recent questions addressed to him about whether he would have signed such an agreement, Crvenkovski said that of course this issue would have posed a dilemma for any reasonable and responsible person, but it was absolutely irrelevant whether he would have signed it or not.

"It's signed already, and there's no going back," Crvenkovski's release reads.

"Neither will the current or any future Greek government give up the positions attained by this deal nor will the international community—at least the society we want to fit into—understand any irresponsible behavior on our part if we didn't implement the duties we took upon ourselves.

"Euro-Atlantic integrations are the only good option for our future.

"The reasons are many and have been publicly elaborated on countless times before."

The former President of Macedonia said he wanted to focus on two of those reasons, because, according to him, they had not been discussed enough.

"Reason number 1: Unfortunately, in these 27 years we've shown we have no capacity of our own to carry out valuable societal reforms without any pressure and monitoring from outside. And I feel a great personal responsibility for this.

"In other words, if we want an orderly state, our NATO and EU integration process with its requirements to meet certain norms and standards is our best chance at achieving this goal.

"Reason number 2: Good interethnic relations are essential to stability in the Republic of Macedonia. If we were to have no prospects regarding Euro-Atlantic integrations, despite all successes of our neighbors, sooner or later we'd run into a risk to our national stability.

"We need to eliminate this risk in good time."

In the release, Crvenkovski acknowledges the dissatisfaction among some groups of people with the current government as well as with all previous administrations.

"However," he adds, "the response to politicians and political parties is given at elections. September 30th is something completely different. With this referendum, we'll decide not who gets to be in power but what course to take as a country, and choose our future."

"On September 30th," former President Crvenkovski writes, "despite all of my dilemmas, I will follow my own common sense and will vote FOR." mr/16:28

