Manaki Brothers to award Deakins, Cardinale, Stojanova, and screen 95 movies

Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) – Hats Off! is the slogan of this year's Manaki Brothers International Cinematographers’ Film Festival, which will screen ninety-five movies in fourteen categories. The festival begins in Bitola on Sept. 22 and will run through Sep. 29.

Twelve movies will be shown in the main competition: Transit (2018, Germany), Cold War (2018, Poland), Winter Flies (2018, Czech Republic), Summer (2018, Russia), Ága (2018, Bulgaria), Burning (2018, South Corea), Foxtrot (2017, Israel), Nico, 1988 (2017, Italy), Ash Is Purest White (2018, China), The Real Estate (2018, Sweden), Girl (2018, Belgium) and BlacKkKlansman (2018, USA).

The movies were chosen by film critic Blagoja Kunovski - Dore. At a press conference Wednesday, he noted that all films had competed at major European film festivals—at Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and Karlovy Vary—and that the five-member jury was facing a tough decision as to who to present with the gold, silver, and bronze Camera 300 awards.

The festival will open on Sept. 22 with The Lover, Igor Ivanov - Izi's latest short. A screening of Blade Runner 2049 will follow, in honor of Oscar-winning director of photography Roger Deakins, this year's Manaki Brothers Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award laureate.



This year's recipient of the Special Golden Camera 300 for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema is Claudia Cardinale. She stars in Noble Lies (2017, Italy), which will be shown on Sept. 23.



U.S.-based Macedonian director Alex Cvetkov's sci-fi short Scout will close the festival on Sept. 29.

Manaki Brothers ICFF is managed by Gena Teodosievska, festival director and president of the festival council. Council members include Igor Ivanov - Izi, president of the Macedonian Film Professionals Association; Gorjan Tozija, director of the Macedonian Film Agency; Blagoja Kunovski - Dore, former festival director; Natasha Petrovska, Mayor of Bitola; Vladimir Angelov, acting director of the Cinematheque of Macedonia, and Arsim Ramadani, acting director of Vardar Film.

This year's festival Great Star of Macedonian Cinema laureate is the acclaimed film and theater actress Milica Stojanova, who will receive the award at the opening ceremony on Sept. 22. mr/18:28

