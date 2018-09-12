МИА Лого
Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 

DUI leader Ahmeti meets Kosovo President Thaci

Wednesday, September 12, 2018  4:50 PM

DUI leader Ahmeti meets Kosovo President Thaci

Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) – The 30 September referendum in Macedonia, developments in Balkan region, in particular the Pristina-Belgrade dialogue were subjects of discussion of DUI leader Ali Ahmeti and visiting Kosovo President Hashim Thaci.

Ahmeti briefed Thaci on the pace of the referendum campaign, notifying the significance of the implementation of the Prespa Agreement, DUI said in a press release on Wednesday.

Ahmeti and Thaci agreed that the ethnic Albanians and all generally all citizens of Macedonia should come out en masse and vote ‘FOR’ the country’s accession to NATO and EU. Joining the Euro-Atlantic institutions is the only future for the Western Balkan countries, as it ensures sustainable peace, security and stability. lk/16:48

