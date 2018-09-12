Vice-Premier Osmani meets Dutch FM Blok

Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) – Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok discussed Wednesday in Skopje about preparations for Macedonia to commence the EU accession talks and the upcoming name referendum, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

The Netherlands is one of the staunchest supporters of Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration processes, Osmani said.

The visit of the Dutch FM to Macedonia ahead of the referendum, which bears historic significance for the country, is a gesture of genuine friendship, Osmani said.

Aside of the referendum, the government also remains committed to reforms in all key areas, Osmani said.

‘As a country that has been in the pre-accession process for many years, Macedonia is now ready and accepts the so-called" 'strict and fair' approach to the enlargement process, namely objective and merit-based process,’ Osmani said. lk/17:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.