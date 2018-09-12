Abdulmenaf Bexheti elected for new rector of Tetovo-based SEE University

Tetovo, 12 September 2018 (MIA) – Academician Abdulmenaf Bexheti has been appointed Wednesday for a new Rector of the South East European University in Tetovo.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev wished for the new rector to resume and advance the University’s mission, based on multi-ethnic principles.

‘Since its establishment this university has advocated the one-society concept. I expect for the next generations to follow the suit, namely to nourish the standard of multi-lingual education process in Albanian, Macedonian and English, and under the helm of academician Bexheti to keep working on the quality of studies. The government will keep supporting the university, which has thus far produced excellent experts for both the private sector and state institutions. I expect for the quality to keep advancing as it’s the only way to make Macedonia a better place for living for present and future generations,’ Zaev said at the appointing ceremony.

Bexheti refereed to the ‘brain drain’ phenomenon, saying that a high-quality education system is the best way to prevent the academic exodus.

‘The liberal education along with the vocational training should increase the social accountability, empathy and awareness for advancing the living standard of people,’ Bexheti said.

The ceremony saw the presence of ministers, MPs, rectors of domestic, international universities, diplomats and businessmen. lk/18:34

