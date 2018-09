EU’s Mogherini to visit Macedonia on Thursday

Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) – EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is set to visit Macedonia on Thursday for meetings with the country’s top officials, the government said in a press release on Wednesday.

Mogherini is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, President Gjorge Ivanov and leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE Kristijan Mickoski, the press release reads. lk/18:48

PHOTO: MIA Archive

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.