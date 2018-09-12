PM Zaev meets Dutch FM Blok
- Wednesday, September 12, 2018 7:43 PM
Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok discussed Wednesday in Skopje about the 30 September referendum and ongoing reforms in Macedonia towards the country’s EU, NATO membership, the government said in a press release.
Blok’s visit is taking place in a historic period for Macedonia, an ongoing campaign for the referendum at which citizens will have an opportunity to freely voice their opinion on the country’s future, Zaev told Blok.
PM Zaev extended gratitude for the Dutch regular support for turning Macedonia into a democratic, European country.
The government, he said, has been determined for the reforms of the judiciary, security services, public administration … to yield tangible results.
Blok congratulated Zaev on the Skopje-Athens name agreement, which eliminates the last hurdle for Macedonia to commence NATO accession talks. The name deal also strengthens the friendship between Macedonia and Greece, he added.
Blok reaffirmed the Dutch support of Macedonia and urged the country to implement the reforms, vital for the country’s progress on the road to the European Union and NATO membership. lk/19:42
