EU’s Mogherini to visit Macedonia on Thursday (UPD)

Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) – EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is set to visit Macedonia on Thursday for meetings with the country’s top officials, the government said in a press release on Wednesday.

Mogherini is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, President Gjorge Ivanov and leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE Kristijan Mickoski, the press release reads. Mogherini -Zaev meeting will be followed by a press conference.

The European Commission issued a press release today, reminding that Mogherini welcomed the historic agreement on the name issue reached in June and attended its signing at Lake Prespa.

‘The EU has also been supporting the country, in line with the reinforced EU engagement with the Western Balkans, outlined in the Western Balkans Strategy, and commitments made at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia,’ the press release reads. lk/19:50

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.