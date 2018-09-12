PM Zaev meets Albanian FM Bushati
- Wednesday, September 12, 2018 8:24 PM
Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Wednesday with Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati, who is commencing his official visit to Macedonia tomorrow, the government said in a press release.
The meeting, also attended by Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, addressed the relations between the two countries and possibilities for boosting the overall cooperation.
PM Zaev briefed the guest about the government activities related to the upcoming (name) referendum, a vital step for Macedonia’s path towards the EU, NATO membership.
Zaev also commended the support of Albanian and its PM Edi Rama for Macedonia’s bid to join the Euro-Atlantic institutions.
There is no alternative to Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership, Zaev said. He also notified the support of world, regional leaders, top EU, NATO officials, who have been visiting Macedonia to encourage the country in this significant period for the country.
Zaev and Bushati also shred opinions on the developments in the region and the prospect of its integration with the Euro-Atlantic organizations. lk/20:24
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:18 PM | Hurricane Florence: Mass evacuation from 'storm of a lifetime'
US East Coast residents are running out of time to flee before Hurricane Florence hits the region as...
- 8:34 PM | Trump signs order to punish foreign meddlers in US votes
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order authorising sanctions against any countries ...
- 8:24 PM | PM Zaev meets Albanian FM Bushati
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Wednesday with Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati, who is commen...
- 7:51 PM | EU’s Mogherini to visit Macedonia on Thursday (UPD)
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is set to visit Macedonia on Thursday for meetings with t...
- 7:43 PM | PM Zaev meets Dutch FM Blok
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok discussed Wednesday in Skopje about t...