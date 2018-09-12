PM Zaev meets Albanian FM Bushati

Skopje, 12 September 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Wednesday with Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati, who is commencing his official visit to Macedonia tomorrow, the government said in a press release.

The meeting, also attended by Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, addressed the relations between the two countries and possibilities for boosting the overall cooperation.

PM Zaev briefed the guest about the government activities related to the upcoming (name) referendum, a vital step for Macedonia’s path towards the EU, NATO membership.

Zaev also commended the support of Albanian and its PM Edi Rama for Macedonia’s bid to join the Euro-Atlantic institutions.

There is no alternative to Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership, Zaev said. He also notified the support of world, regional leaders, top EU, NATO officials, who have been visiting Macedonia to encourage the country in this significant period for the country.

Zaev and Bushati also shred opinions on the developments in the region and the prospect of its integration with the Euro-Atlantic organizations. lk/20:24

