Mogherini, Mitchell in Skopje to support referendum

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell, are paying Thursday a visit to Macedonia to support the referendum over the Prespa Agreement.

Mogherini is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, President Gjorge Ivanov and leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

Mogherini's Office said the EU foreign policy chief will discuss with her counterparts future relations and the European Union integration perspective of the country.

"The High Representative welcomed the historic agreement on the name issue reached in June and attended its signing at Lake Prespa. The EU has also been supporting the country, in line with the reinforced EU engagement with the Western Balkans, outlined in the Western Balkans Strategy, and commitments made at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia," reads the press release.

Assistant Secretary of State Mitchell is set to meet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and other senior officials to discuss U.S. support for the Prespa Agreement between Macedonia and Greece and the upcoming September 30 referendum.

"Mitchell will also meet with business leaders and members of parliament to exchange views and underscore our support for the country as it moves forward to take its place in the Western family," said the State Department. ik/08:46

