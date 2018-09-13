Mogherini, Mitchell in Skopje to support referendum
- Thursday, September 13, 2018 8:47 AM
Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell, are paying Thursday a visit to Macedonia to support the referendum over the Prespa Agreement.
Mogherini is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, President Gjorge Ivanov and leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.
Mogherini's Office said the EU foreign policy chief will discuss with her counterparts future relations and the European Union integration perspective of the country.
"The High Representative welcomed the historic agreement on the name issue reached in June and attended its signing at Lake Prespa. The EU has also been supporting the country, in line with the reinforced EU engagement with the Western Balkans, outlined in the Western Balkans Strategy, and commitments made at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia," reads the press release.
Assistant Secretary of State Mitchell is set to meet with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and other senior officials to discuss U.S. support for the Prespa Agreement between Macedonia and Greece and the upcoming September 30 referendum.
"Mitchell will also meet with business leaders and members of parliament to exchange views and underscore our support for the country as it moves forward to take its place in the Western family," said the State Department. ik/08:46
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:31 AM | PM Zaev to address European Parliament
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is scheduled to address a plenary session of the European Parliament in St...
- 9:24 AM | State Department hopes for referendum success, welcomes Prespa Agreement
The U.S. Department of State has expressed hope that the September 30 referendum on the Prespa Agree...
- 9:08 AM | Solo show of Mihaela Jovanovska in Sofia
Exhibit of Mihaela Jovanovska will open in the Sofia-based Macedonian Culture and Information Center...
- 9:01 AM | Hurricane Florence weakens slightly as it moves towards U.S. coast
Hurricane Florence is weakening slightly as it continues towards the Carolina coastal areas, the U.S...
- 8:56 AM | Palmer: U.S. committed to Western Balkans' Euro-Atlantic integration
U.S. policy in the Western Balkans remains focused on and committed to helping the countries of the ...