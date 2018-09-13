State Department hopes for referendum success, welcomes Prespa Agreement

Washington, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - The U.S. Department of State has expressed hope that the September 30 referendum on the Prespa Agreement would be a success, ahead of Thursday's visit of Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell, to Skopje, MIA reports from Washington.

"The United States welcomes the historic Prespa Agreement between Macedonia and Greece. Prime Ministers Zaev and Tsipras demonstrated vision, courage, and persistence in their pursuit of a mutually acceptable solution. The implementation of this agreement will allow the country to join NATO as North Macedonia and facilitate the opening of accession negotiations with the European Union, benefiting both countries and bolstering regional security and prosperity," reads the statement. ik/09:22

