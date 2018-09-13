МИА Лого
Thursday, September 13, 2018, 

Thursday, September 13, 2018  9:31 AM

PM Zaev to address European Parliament

Strasbourg, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is scheduled to address a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday.

PM Zaev is expected to focus on Macedonia's perspectives, the Prespa Agreement, the coming referendum and country's reforms on the EU accession path. ik/09:30

