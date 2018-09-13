If referendum fails, I am afraid it is the last chance: Vajgl tells MIA

Brussels, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - MEP Ivo Vajgl, who is the Rapporteur for Macedonia in the European Parliament, criticizes the opposition’s “negative position” related to the name dispute resolution, fearing that this referendum may be "the last chance,” MIA reports.

“I think that now is the moment when everyone should be on the same side, on the side of Macedonia’s long-term interest. Because it is hardly to believe that such favorable chance will be given once again that will be supported by all international factors for Macedonia’s admission in EU and NATO. If it fails this time, I am afraid it will be the last chance,” Vajgl noted.

Vajgl said that VMRO-DPMNE’s unclear position actually hides the desire for a referendum’s failure.

“In regards to other side, those who are against the Agreement, I think there are quite non-transparent views, including quite a lot of political games. I read the last press release of VMRO-DPMNE. Unlike the EPP, whose members are VMRO-DPMNE as well, VMRO-DPMNE continues to insist on a negative attitude, and I think that this is not good for the perspective and role of VMRO-DPMNE in Macedonian politics,” Vajgl underlined.

Vajgl rejected the arguments according to which ethnic differences in positions towards the referendum represent danger for the state and assessed that ethnic relations in the country are “positive as they had never been before.” He highlighted that vote in September 30 referendum is not ethnic vote, but vote for country’s future. He also rejected views according to which Agreement does not provide guarantees for that start of EU talks, if other conditions are met.

“Macedonia has all the guarantees and the mood in the EU is the same, and it was seen yesterday at the State of the Union debate that the inclusion of all the countries of southeastern Europe in the EU is a perspective for the entire Europe. There should be no doubt about those obligations. These obligations will be fulfilled and Macedonia will to open EU accession negotiations next summer,” Vajgl said. sk/12:52

