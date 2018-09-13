Bushati: Macedonia-Greece agreement significant for entire region

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati has urged Macedonian citizens to support the Prespa Agreement at the coming referendum, because of the deal's significance not only for the two countries, but also the entire region.

"I call all citizens of Macedonia, regardless of their ethnic, ideological and cultural background, to support this process, because it has historical significance not only for Skopje and Athens, but also for the stability, security and democracy of our region," said FM Bushati after Thursday's meeting with Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani.

He added that the referendum support will affirm the country's Euro-Atlantic efforts.

Vice Premier Osmani expects Albania's support regarding Macedonia's NATO membership, expressing hope that Tirana will be leading the ratifications of the country's NATO accession protocol.

"Macedonia and Albania have no open issues. We have excellent bilateral relations, but there is potential for further enhancement of cooperation," said Osmani.

Interlocutors also referred to the trilateral initiative to make the Prespa region a protected zone, including efforts to develop tourism and economy in the area. The issue will be on the agenda of the joint session of the Macedonian and Albanian government, which is currently in the works. ik/13:18

###

