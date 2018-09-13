МИА Лого
Thursday, September 13, 2018, 

ELEM sold surplus electricity for 6.56 million euros

Thursday, September 13, 2018  1:55 PM

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonian state-owned power utility ELEM sold a total of 99,400 MWh of surplus electricity at the average price of 66,01 euros/MWh at an auction held on Friday (Sept. 7).

“ELEM earned a little over 6.56 million euros by selling electricity for Q4 of 2018, namely for October, November and December and that is 88,360 MWh baseload energy for October, November and December and 11,040 MWh of peak energy in working days of October. The company offered 40 MWh baseload and peak energy. Seven companies participated at the auction and average price of 66,01 euros/MWh was reached after several bidding,” Director in charge of electricity production at ELEM Blagojce Trpovski said.

“This is already the sixth auction through which ELEM sold surplus electricity this year on the open market. So far, 319,960 MWh of electricity have been sold in the total value of 18.156.693 euros. In the next period, we will focus more on providing the energy that is needed for tariff consumers, and according to the hydrological and temperature conditions, we will see if we can continue with the sale of surplus electricity,” Trpovski said. sk/13:53

