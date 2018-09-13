Mitchell: Prespa Agreement an opportunity to welcome you as 30th NATO member

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - The United States strongly support the Prespa Agreement. We see it as an opportunity to welcome you as the 30th NATO member, said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Wess Mitchell after Thursday's meeting with Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

"We know a lot of work and compromise was required from both sides. The road was long, 27 years, to reach this point. We also discussed the next steps. You have our support but Macedonians need to decide by themselves. The United States is interested in the Western Balkans and works for the stability and prosperity of this important region," said Mitchell.

He stressed that discussions with Macedonian leaders focus on security protocols, strategic relations in the region, economy, and the historic chance for Macedonia given by the the Prespa Agreement.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic perspectives and current political developments in the country and the region were in the focus of the Dimitrov-Mitchell meeting.

FM Dimitrov highlighted the importance of U.S. further support to Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration and cooperation based on strategic partnership.

"Our deserved membership in the Alliance will significantly contribute to building a prosperous and safer Macedonia, which is also important for the entire region," said Dimitrov.

Assistant Secretary Mitchell reaffirmed U.S. strong support to Macedonia's full-fledged NATO and EU membership, saluting the country's efforts on this path, especially the constructive policy with neighbors and the name solution.

In this context, he expects a successful referendum and implementation of the Prespa Agreement, for the purpose of completing Macedonia's NATO and EU accession process, reads the press release. ik/13:39

