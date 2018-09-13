Xhaferi-Bushati: Successful referendum for full-fledged NATO membership

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) - Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi told Thursday Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati that Macedonia highly values Albania's support to the country's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Xhaferi said both countries should support and help each other, taking into consideration that the objective of the entire region is to become a part of the large European family, the Speaker's Office said in a press release.

FM Bushati expressed belief in the successful realization of the coming referendum, which completes another stage in the NATO accession process.

Interlocutors also referred to several projects of joint interest, such as the Kjafasan-Elbasan road section within Corridor VIII, Elbasan-Debar motorway section and the railway networking of both countries, reads the press release. ik/13:51

