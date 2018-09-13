Vir, the charming village inhabited by three people

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) – Vir is a village near the town of Makedonski Brod. It’s abandoned. No signposts lead to it, as if it’s not there. If you don’t know which turn to take in Modrishte to get on the narrow road leading to the village, you’ll miss it.

It will take you three hours to get to Vir from Skopje via Tetovo and Gostivar. If you approach it from Kozjak and travel through the Jasen National Park, however, you’ll reach it in two.

Only three houses in the village are inhabited, all of them by families of farmers.

Hazelnuts, walnuts, plums, and apples abound, seemingly untouched. The climate is mountainous. Fall arrives much sooner here, and spring a little later.

Everything’s different in Vir. Time seems to have stopped. It feels like you’re in another dimension. Every so often you hear a dog barking in the distance or the tinkling of goat bells.

“If you were to carry out an official census in the village,” says Sasho Simjanovski, one of the locals, “there may be no inhabitants. Last time there were nine, but meanwhile, some died, and some moved out.”

But, he adds, come spring, several elderly people born here come back from Skopje to flee the summer heat.

“Young people don’t live here,” Sasho says, “just like in most villages in Macedonia."

Vir is at 700 meters above sea level, at the foot of the mountain range made up of Dautica, Karadzica, and Jakupica.

“From the hillsides above Vir," Sasho says, "you can see the 2,000-meter peak Bel Kamen, which is about a four hours' walk away from here.”

Nearby villages include Lazje, Grazdenik, and Ridarci. The newly paved road through Jasen and the Porecje region seems to have brought more visitors to the area.

“They usually come from Skopje,” Sasho says, “but they prefer to visit Izvor, the place before Modrishte, in the village of Manastirec. The Treska River runs there. They also come to see the village of Belica with its riverside restaurants, fish pond, motel, and its small zoo of local wild animals."

“Not many of them have visited Vir or even heard of it," he laments.

“In Modrishte, where the road forks, they were supposed to put up a signpost pointing towards Vir.

"But they put a stop sign instead.”

In winter, there’s almost no one in the village apart from its three residents: Sasho and his two neighbors Dean and Bosko. Sasho is originally from Skopje and moved here into his grandfather’s house, and Dean and Bosko were born in Vir. Sasho and Dean raise goats, and Bosko raises sheep.

“Blackouts are frequent, or there’s no water,” Sasho says. “Once, the power was out for ten days while they fixed the grid near Kichevo. There’s no cell phone signal and no internet in the village. Network coverage is patchy and limited to the surrounding hills.”

When there’s a problem with the goats, it’s either impossible to call the vet or, if he’s lucky, Sasho will get a signal after running to the hill. After talking to the vet, he then has to run back to the shed to act on the vet’s advice. If he needs anything else, he runs to the hill again, and then later again.

“This usually happens when goats give birth. Some kid more easily, some have a harder time. If I need advice, off I run up the hill, and then back again. Sometimes more than once,” Sasho says, smiling.

Such things happen often.

Vir (which translates to puddle) is thought to have gotten its name because of its abundance of water. Each house has its own well, and in the spring, when the snow melts, the wells overflow, turning the narrow streets into rivulets. The main street then becomes a river. This usually lasts until mid-July. Afterward, the wells are full of water, but they don’t run over.

While talking to Sasho, we tried some of his chèvre, his homemade preserves, and his handcrafted moonshine. And his wife Maja cooked dinner for us: stuffed peppers, moussaka, and a salad of grilled peppers and garlic.

We set off towards Skopje well before dark. Not only so we wouldn’t miss our turn, but because the road is so narrow that, should anyone be driving towards you, you would hardly be able to squeeze by.



Mirjana Cakarova



Tr. by Magdalena Reed

###

