EU’s Mogherini, PM Zaev travel together from Strasbourg to Skopje

Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev are to arrive together from Strasbourg to Skopje.

PM Zaev posted a photo on his Facebook profile of the two together on board of Strasbourg-Skopje flight, saying that EU’s foreign policy chief is paying yet another visit to Skopje to reaffirm her support for the citizens of Macedonia on their road to the European family.

Earlier today, PM Zaev delivered a speech at the European Parliament - the first of Macedonia’s Head of Government in Macedonian language at the European Parliament.

‘This is a historic moment for the Macedonian people. This is the first time for as prime minister from the country to deliver a speech before the European Parliament in his own mother tongue,’ Zaev told the MEPs.

He explained the importance of the Prespa Agreement and thanked Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras. According to him, the September 30 referendum is a vote for the country's second independence. lk/16:08

