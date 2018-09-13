МИА Лого
Macedonian Orthodox Church believes citizens will freely voice own opinion in upcoming referendum

Thursday, September 13, 2018  4:54 PM

Skopje, 13 September 13 September 2018 (MIA) –The Holy Synod of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric (MOC-OA) believes in the political awareness of the citizens of Macedonia, who will freely voice their own opinion and exercise their democratic voting right in the upcoming referendum.

‘The MOC-OA  Holy Synod expresses its belief in the political awareness of the citizens of Macedonia, being certain that they will freely voice their own opinion and exercise their democratic voting right in the upcoming referendum,’ the church said in a press release on Thursday. lk/16:54

