Macedonian Orthodox Church believes citizens will freely voice own opinion in upcoming referendum

‘The MOC-OA Holy Synod expresses its belief in the political awareness of the citizens of Macedonia, being certain that they will freely voice their own opinion and exercise their democratic voting right in the upcoming referendum,’ the church said in a press release on Thursday. lk/16:54

