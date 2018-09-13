Halvorsen: Successful referendum – step forward for Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration
Skopje, 13 September 2018 (MIA) – Norway is dedicated partner of Macedonia and staunch supporter of its bid to join the European Union and NATO, State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Audun Halvorsen said Thursday in Skopje at a joint press conference with his host Vikotor Dimovski.
Halvorsen expressed belief that the citizens of Macedonia would come out and vote in the referendum, enabling the country to make the next step forward to joining the Euro-Atlantic community.
‘I am pleased to be here on the eve of the great events that are about to happen. I hope that Macedonian citizens will vote in the referendum, which will enable the country to make the next step forward to joining the Euro-Atlantic community,’ Halvorsen said.
Dimovski said that today’s meeting with Halvorsen was yet another confirmation of the long-standing friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.
Dimovski and Halvorsen voiced satisfaction with the excellent bilateral relations, which would keep developing under the Partnership Agreement of the Ministries of foreign Affairs of both countries.
‘Our goal is to nourish a regular dialogue on wide range of issues, remain a dedicated partner to the Macedonian government and its reform efforts for the country’s integration with the Euro-Atlantic institutions,’ Halvorsen said. lk/17:17
